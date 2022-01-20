PUEBLO, Colo. — Outside of the Dollar General on 4th Street in Pueblo, a memorial continues growing to honor the life of 38-year-old Renee Francesca Dominguez.

Dominguez was shot and killed Friday evening inside the store.

Pueblo police say the suspect eventually took their own life, but have not officially identified them.

However, Dominguez's family and friends believe she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

"She has said for the last month at least - I'm gonna die, he's going to kill me," said Sandra Pluskett, one of Dominguez's coworkers.

Court documents show Dominguez filed for a permanent restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, but received a temporary one.

Her next hearing for a permanent restraining order was scheduled for February 7, 2022.

"He choked her and hit her, which in our minds, choking is not domestic violence. It's attempted murder, and that's when she left him and never went back," said Pluskett.

A group of coworkers, including Dominguez's boss, say her ex-boyfriend was "terrorizing her" to the point that Dominguez could not go anywhere alone, and had them pick her up and take her home from work in different cars.

"She took off her clothes and showed me her body and it was bruised and I said -This is not normal. You can't let him do this, and that's when we begged for her to get the restraining order," said Deidra Quintana, another of Dominguez's coworkers.

In a press release, Pueblo Police say they "believe this incident is domestic violence related".

More court documents show Dominguez's ex-boyfriend was arrested multiple times for violating a temporary protection order.

On Sunday at 8:00 am, there will be a memorial balloon release in honor of Dominguez at S.C.C. Ivywood Urgent Care (3937 Ivywood Lane, Pueblo, CO 81005). Many attending will be wearing purple to represent Domestic Violence Awareness.

