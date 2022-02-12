Half of town’s police force quits as new police chief hired

CALHOUN FALLS, S.C. (AP) — Half of the police force in a small South Carolina town walked away from their jobs during a special meeting to vote on a new police chief.

The city council in Calhoun Falls voted Saturday to hire Tim Richey as the town’s newest chief of police, WYFF-TV reported.

Before the meeting, the department employed four officers. During the meeting, two resigned. They included Anthony Peak, who threw his badge down on the table in front of the town’s new mayor after the vote.

“It’s disgusting what this city does. Good luck. You have no police in this city,” Peak shouted to the council as he walked out of the room.

Peak said he fears “that things are going to go downhill very quickly” in the police department.

The acting police chief was the other officer who submitted his resignation that night.

Mayor Terrico Holland, who was sworn in last month, said he was shocked when Peak threw his badge on the table and resigned.

Calhoun Falls is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Greenville, near the South Carolina-Georgia line.