Gov. Abbott attends Texas State Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony

Gov. Greg Abbott joined Jewish community leaders to celebrate Hanukkah at the State Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony in Austin

Lighting the shamash candle of the Menorah, Abbott reflected on the meaning of the holiday for the Jewish community across the state.

"Hanukkah teaches us the power of hope, faith, and perseverance and serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of the Jewish people," said Governor Abbott.

"As we celebrate the festival of lights, may we all continue to let our own light shine even during the darkest of times,

"Cecilia and I wish the Jewish community in Texas and around the world a wonderful Hanukkah."