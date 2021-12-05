Watch
Gov. Abbott attends Texas State Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony

Gov. Greg Abbott joined Jewish community leaders to celebrate Hanukkah at the State Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony in Austin

Lighting the shamash candle of the Menorah, Abbott reflected on the meaning of the holiday for the Jewish community across the state.

"Hanukkah teaches us the power of hope, faith, and perseverance and serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of the Jewish people," said Governor Abbott.

"As we celebrate the festival of lights, may we all continue to let our own light shine even during the darkest of times,

"Cecilia and I wish the Jewish community in Texas and around the world a wonderful Hanukkah."

1w7a0876_crop.jpg
Gov. Greg Abbott greets Jewish community leaders from across the Lone Star State.Photo by: (Office of the Texas Governor)
1w7a0918_crop.jpg
Gov. Greg Abbott interacts with children during the State Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony.Photo by: (Office of the Texas Governor)
1w7a0903_crop.jpg
Gov. Greg Abbott enjoying the holiday celebrations among Texan children.Photo by: (Office of the Texas Governor)
1w7a0901_crop.jpg
Gov. Greg Abbott in attendance of the State Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony in Austin.Photo by: (Office of the Texas Governor)
1w7a0855_crop.jpg
Photo by: (Office of the Texas Governor)

