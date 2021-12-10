Gallery: Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78

Share Facebook

Mike Nesmith of The Monkees singing group appears at press conference at Warwick Hotel in New York on July 6, 1967. Nesmith, the guitar-strumming member of the 1960s, made-for-television rock band The Monkees, died at home Friday of natural causes, his family said in a statement. He was 78. (AP Photo/RH, File) AP

Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs in Rosemont, Ill., on Nov. 5, 2021. Nesmith, the guitar-strumming member of the 1960s, made-for-television rock band The Monkees, died at home Friday of natural causes, his family said in a statement. He was 78. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File) AP

This June 4, 1967 file photo shows, from left, Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones, Peter Tork, and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees posing with their Emmy award for best comedy series at the 19th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Nesmith, the guitar-strumming member of the 1960s, made-for-television rock band The Monkees, died at home Friday of natural causes, his family said in a statement. He was 78. (AP Photo, File) AP

Michael Nesmith of The Monkees performs at the 2014 Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 27, 2014. Nesmith, the guitar-strumming member of the 1960s, made-for-television rock band The Monkees, died at home Friday of natural causes, his family said in a statement. He was 78. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) AP

Members of the pop group The Monkees, from left, Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith and Peter Tork pose in front of a telephone booth in London as they announce their upcoming tour on Jan. 10, 1997. Nesmith, the guitar-strumming member of the 1960s, made-for-television rock band The Monkees, died at home Friday of natural causes, his family said in a statement. He was 78. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) AP

Members of The Monkees, clockwise from bottom center, Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith and Peter Tork arrive at Tokyo International Airport on Sept. 30, 1968. Nesmith, the guitar-strumming member of the 1960s, made-for-television rock band The Monkees, died at home Friday of natural causes, his family said in a statement. He was 78. (AP Photo/T. Sakakibara, File) AP

