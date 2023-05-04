Friends and family remember Belton High School student on one year anniversary of his death

BELTON, Texas — Family and friends of 18-year-old Joe Ramirez gathered in Belton on Wednesday on the anniversary of his death.

More than one hundred people gathered at Yettie Polk Park in downtown Belton wearing t-shirts with Ramirez' face along with the slogan "I'll never walk alone."

Ramirez was stabbed and killed at Belton High School on May 3, 2022.

"This was the day I feared the most," his mother, Amanda Rios, said of the anniversary.

The gathering was followed by a four-mile walk on Main Street in his honor.

Olyvia Ramirez, Joe's sister, said the number four was his lucky number.

"We're not alone. Because everybody in the community has been with us through this," Ramirez said.

The crowd carried signs including 'Justice for Joe' and 'We walk to remember'.

Rios said the gathering helped her get through what was a difficult day.

"He's still here with us, and I truly believe he still walks with us every day," Rios said. "Joe was an awesome human being and he's still showing up."

Police arrested Caysen Tyler Allison, who has since been charged with Ramirez' murder. He was later released on bond and awaits trial.