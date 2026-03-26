Texas awards $26M in grants to support military installations across the state, including Fort Hood

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced more than $26 million in grant funding for infrastructure projects benefiting military communities across Texas, including at Fort Hood. It's the latest disbursement from a state program aimed at protecting military jobs and strengthening base operations.

The funding comes through the Texas Military Preparedness Commission's Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. The program supports infrastructure upgrades near the state's 15 major military installations. Since 2015, Abbott has awarded more than $172 million through the program.

The grants are designed to protect jobs in military communities that could be affected by a future Base Realignment and Closure process or other federal basing decisions.

Seven entities will receive reimbursements in the first round of fiscal year 2026-2027 grants:

Ark-Tex Council of Governments will receive $5 million to support Red River Army Depot's mission to meet U.S. Military Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems requirements.

Bell County will receive $4.5 million to develop an Aquifer Storage and Recovery system for Fort Hood.

City of El Paso will receive $4 million to increase water production capacity at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant serving Fort Bliss.

Val Verde County will receive $5 million to modernize the airfield lighting system at Laughlin Air Force Base to Federal Aviation Administration standards.

City of Corpus Christi will receive $2.074 million to replace aging wastewater collection pipes at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station.

City of Corpus Christi will also receive $990,000 to install four Atmospheric Water Generation units at Corpus Christi Army Depot to supplement water usage in high-demand production areas.

City of San Antonio will receive $5 million for a renovation partnership at the South Beach facility at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, in collaboration with Bexar County, the state of Texas and the federal Defense Health Agency.

According to the United States Geological Service, aquifer storage and recovery (ASR) is a water resources management technique for actively storing water underground during wet periods for recovery when needed, usually during dry periods.