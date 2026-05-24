One dead, others injured in shooting at Fort Hood recreation area

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Two military police officers responding to a report of fighting at a Fort Hood recreation area were met with gunfire Saturday night, leaving one civilian dead and others hospitalized.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. May 23 at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area on Fort Hood in Texas.

Officers secured the scene and authorities say there is no active threat to the public.

After first responders from Fort Hood and surrounding areas arrived, several people were taken to area hospitals. One civilian was transported to a hospital but died from their injuries. A second civilian, not affiliated with the Department of Defense, was transported to a hospital and remains in stable condition. One service member was treated for minor injuries on scene and released.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation and is asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Tips can be submitted at www.p3tips.com/armycid or by calling 254-287-2722.

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