Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFort Hood

Actions

Donations helping pantry feed Central Texas soldiers during government shutdown

Fort Hood food pantry line
25 News
Fort Hood food pantry line
Posted
and last updated

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The Armed Services YMCA food pantry in Harker Heights is open to active-duty military families, offering groceries like fresh produce and meats.

Pantry support helping to feed Fort Hood families

Donations helps the pantry provide additional help to families this week, funding 14,000 pounds of food. Last week the pantry provided 12,000 pounds.

Organizers say both food and monetary donations are accepted, but recommend donating money as they can purchase food in bulk at better prices.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood