DHA releases chaperone policy, request availability for military hospitals and clinics

A new policy from the Defense Health Agency allows every patient and health care professional to request a chaperone during a medical examination.

The chaperone policy applies to any physical exam, and medical or dental visit. Chaperones are staff members provided by request before or during an appointment. They can include:



Physicians, dentists

Physician assistants, psychologists, social workers

Nurses

Medics, corpsmen

Technicians, paraprofessionals

Medical support assistants, or MSAs

Residents, students with a formal training agreement

Military hospital or clinic volunteers

“Chaperones can help protect both patients and health care staff,” said Dr. Paul Cordts, DHA Deputy Assistant Director, Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer.

The chaperones are intended to be an unbiased third party to any exam or medical visit, acting as a safeguard and reporter of any suspected inappropriate conduct.

The addition of chaperones follows a call for more safety during military medical exams and appointments, stemming from accusations made against a former Fort Hood OBGYN.

