Army identifies victims in Salado helicopter crash

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — The Army has identified two pilots killed when their Apache attack helicopter crashed during a maintenance test flight near Salado.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Deontre T. Huey, 34, of Killeen, and Warrant Officer Seth L. Olmstead, 25, of Belton, died in the AH-64E Apache crash on Wednesday, Fort Hood officials said.

Both pilots were assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division.

Deontre T. Huey

Huey entered the Army in February 2014 as a motor transport operator and had been assigned to the unit since February 2022.

Seth L. Olmstead

Olmstead entered the Army in January 2023 as a warrant officer candidate and joined the unit in October 2025.

A safety investigation team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center in Fort Rucker, Alabama, arrived to lead the investigation into the crash. Fort Hood personnel remain on scene working with local law enforcement and Army investigative agencies.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.