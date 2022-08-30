Flash flood warning for Bell & Coryell counties

UPDATE: Flash flood warning for Bell and Coryell counties.
A weather update with Matt Hines (see below).
Rain continues in and around Killeen. 1-3 inches of rain has fallen already. Watch out for any water over the roads. A Flash Flood WARNING is in effect until 5:30PM for Bell county. #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/NRLpZUnow8— Matt Hines 🌵 (@MattHinesTX) August 30, 2022
Numerous Flood ADVISORIES are in effect this afternoon across Central Texas. If you get into an area of heavy rain, slow down and don't cross any roads with water over them. #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/zemSp081IG— Matt Hines 🌵 (@MattHinesTX) August 30, 2022