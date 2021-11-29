Family: Boy killed by stray bullet at backyard Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Family members say a 12-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet while celebrating Thanksgiving in a San Diego backyard.

KNSD-TV reports that Maria Gaspar-Casillas says her nephew was hit in the back by a bullet that came through at least one fence.

She says family members tried to help Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos before paramedics arrived at the home in the Skyline neighborhood. She says the boy was taken to a hospital where he died.

“We’re all devastated right now,” said Jose Casillas, the boy’s uncle.

San Diego police were called to the home late Thursday. KNSD reports that police have not confirmed the family’s reports of a stray bullet.

Police said in a statement Friday that authorities did not immediately have a suspect description.