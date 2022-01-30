Watch
Exit poll suggests Socialists win re-election in Portugal

(AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
A polling station worker wears personal protection equipment as a man casts his ballot in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday in an early election that looked set to produce another vulnerable minority government, just as the country is poised to start spending a huge windfall of European Union funds. The ballot took place amid a surge in COVID-19 cases blamed on the omicron variant, with about 1.2 million people confined at home but allowed to go to polling stations to cast their vote.
Voting AP.jpeg
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 15:29:05-05

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An exit poll in Portugal’s general election suggests the center-left Socialist Party has been reelected, beating its main rival, the center-right Social Democratic Party.

The poll by Portugal’s Catholic University for public broadcaster RTP estimated that the Socialists collected between 37%-42% of the vote on Sunday, with the Social Democrats taking 30%-35%.

The poll did not take into account the about 1.5 million people, out of an electorate of 10.8 million eligible voters, who live abroad and can vote by mail.

The Socialist Party, which has governed for the past six years, and the Social Democratic Party are Portugal’s two main parties. They have alternated in power for decades.

