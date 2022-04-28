Ex-police union chief pleads guilty to child abuse

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston police officer who also once led the police union has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing six children and been sentenced to up to 13 years in prison.

Patrick Rose Sr., 67, wept in court on Monday as he listened to some of his victims deliver impact statements.

Rose had first faced child sexual abuse allegations in the mid-1990s. Criminal charges were eventually dropped, but an internal investigation concluded that Rose likely committed a crime. Yet he was allowed to keep his badge, and eventually served as president of the Boston Police Patrolman’s Association before retiring in 2018.

He was charged in August 2020 with sexually abusing a young girl. Several more people then came forward alleging they were abused by Rose.

He pleaded guilty to 21 counts of child rape and sexual assault that occurred over a 27-year period, involving victims ranging in age from 7 to 16, prosecutors said.

Rose had previously denied the charges but reached a plea deal with prosecutors that victims were on board with.

“I saw you for what you really are — a coward, a predator of the weak and the defenseless,” one victim said in court.

Another victim said Rose has lost his reputation as a protector.

“All you will ever be remembered as is another creep who has nothing going for him,” the victim said.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden praised the courage of the victims and said he hoped the plea brings a measure of healing.

“Anyone who was in that courtroom today knows the tremendous courage, fortitude and bravery that they withstood throughout this entire horrible incident. These are monstrous, monstrous acts,” he said outside of court.

Rose expressed remorse in a statement he read in court.

“I want to apologize for my despicable behavior,” he said. “I apologize to my former colleagues. I apologize to my former friends, but more importantly, the more important thing in my life, I apologize to my family. To those I hurt, I’m so very sorry.”