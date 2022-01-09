Watch
News

Actions

Employee killed in shooting at LA Taco Bell drive-thru

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright ASSOCIATED PRESS
<a href="">ASSOCIATED PRESS</a>
Taco Bell is now offering at-home taco bars for pickup or delivery
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 14:11:33-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Taco Bell employee was killed when someone opened fire in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Police are searching Sunday for two suspects, described only as men between 20 and 25 years old, ABC 7 reported.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday after an apparent argument, according to Los Angeles police.

The victim was shot in the torso with a semiautomatic handgun and died at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019