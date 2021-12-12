Watch
News

Actions

Durant fined after swearing at Hawks fan who heckled him

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) makes his way past fans as he walks to the locker room after the Nets defeated the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Atlanta.
Kevin Durant (AP Images).jpeg
Posted at 2:33 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 15:33:13-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing obscene language toward a fan during a game in Atlanta.

The fine was announced Sunday by Byron Spruell, the president of league operations.

It stems from an incident Friday night when a fan heckled at Durant with 28 seconds to go in the second quarter of the Nets’ 113-105 victory over Hawks. In video taken courtside that was posted on social media, an off-camera fan can be heard yelling, “Durant, stop crying!” before Durant responds using multiple expletives.

Durant scored 31 points, including the go-ahead jumper midway through the fourth quarter, in the win.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019