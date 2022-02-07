Watch
Drug raid reveals trove of tarantulas, scorpions

This undated photo provided by the Belgian Federal Prosecutors Office on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, a spider is shown on a packaging plate. Prosecutors in Brussels say two people suspected of growing cannabis have been arrested this week in a Brussels apartment that contained a more unusual find: tarantulas, scorpions and bearded dragons. Prosecutors said Friday that local police made the unexpected discovery Wednesday after they were told a strong cannabis smell was coming from a building located in a northeast neighborhood of Belgium's capital.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 12:32:44-05

Belgian police searching for drugs in a Brussels apartment have discovered 37 cannabis plants — as well as a collection of dozens of poisonous spiders, scorpions and desert-dwelling lizards.

Prosecutors said Friday that two men arrested in the apartment during the raid are being investigated for animal welfare violations, in addition to facing drug-related charges.

Police made the unexpected discovery Wednesday after they were told a strong cannabis smell was coming from a building in a northeast neighborhood of Belgium’s capital.

Officers searched an apartment where a father and his adult son were arrested. In addition to the cannabis plants and 228 grams of marijuana they seized, police found 52 tarantulas, a python, three scorpions, four turtles, two lizards in the Pogona family — also known as bearded dragons — and 16 beetles.

