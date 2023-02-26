Watch Now
'Don't touch my vote': Thousands protest after Obrador cuts electoral funding

(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Anti-government demonstrators shout slogans against Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, during a march against recent reforms to the country's electoral law that they say threaten democracy, in Mexico City's main square, The Zocalo, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 15:26:41-05

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people filled Mexico City’s vast main plaza Sunday to protest electoral law reforms that they say threaten democracy. The plaza is normally thought to hold nearly 100,000 people, but many more protesters couldn’t fit in.

The marchers were clad mostly in white and pink — the color of the National Electoral Institute — and shouted slogans like “Don’t Touch my Vote!”

The reforms proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador were passed last week. They would cut salaries, funding for local election offices and training for citizens who operate and oversee polling stations. They would also reduce sanctions for candidates who fail to report campaign spending.

“He wants to return to the past” when “the government controlled elections,” said protester Enrique Bastien, 64, a veterinarian, recalling the 1970s and 80s when the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, ruled Mexico with fraud and handouts. “It was a life with no independence.”

Fernando Gutierrez, 55, a small businessman, said López Obrador wanted to lead Mexico to a socialist government. “That’s obvious, from the aid going to Cuba,” Gutierrez said.

López Obrador has imported coronavirus vaccines, medical workers and stone railway ballast from Cuba, but has shown little taste for socialist policies at home.

