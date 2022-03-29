Watch
News

Actions

Dog rescued from LA River after massive storm in California

DOG AP.jpeg
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
A Los Angeles Fire Department rescue crew pull a dog from the LA river in the Studio City section of Los Angeles on Monday, March 28, 2022. Two people and a dog were rescued from a rain-swollen Southern California river Monday as a vigorous late-season storm moved slowly through the state, bringing heavy showers and snow. A helicopter rescue crew pulled the dog's owner, a woman, from the rushing Los Angeles River, in the San Fernando Valley, around 2:40 p.m. But the dog slipped away and continued for more than an hour down the river, which runs through an inaccessible channel with high concrete walls for several miles.
DOG AP.jpeg
Posted at 12:41 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 13:41:50-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A late-season storm was clearing out of drought-stricken California on Tuesday after dousing parts of the state with downpours and mountain snow.

Rainfall totals varied widely but some areas were drenched by the storm, which followed a winter of historically dry weather.

The Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains south of San Francisco had totals ranging from 2 inches to more than 4 inches (2-10 centimeters) between Sunday and Monday.

Highest rainfall totals in Southern California were near or above 2 inches (5 centimeters).

Two adults and a dog were rescued from the Los Angeles River after the rainfall caused it to roar to life Monday. Firefighters initially rescued a woman but her dog got away. A man jumped in to save the dog but then had to be rescued. Specially trained water rescue firefighters finally got the dog out of the river.

In the Eastern Sierra, the Mammoth Mountain resort reported 7 inches to 8 inches (18-20 centimeters) of new snow. In the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles, ski areas reported 3 inches to 5 inches (7.6-12.7 centimeters) of new snow.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019