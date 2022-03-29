Dog rescued from LA River after massive storm in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A late-season storm was clearing out of drought-stricken California on Tuesday after dousing parts of the state with downpours and mountain snow.

Rainfall totals varied widely but some areas were drenched by the storm, which followed a winter of historically dry weather.

The Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains south of San Francisco had totals ranging from 2 inches to more than 4 inches (2-10 centimeters) between Sunday and Monday.

Highest rainfall totals in Southern California were near or above 2 inches (5 centimeters).

Two adults and a dog were rescued from the Los Angeles River after the rainfall caused it to roar to life Monday. Firefighters initially rescued a woman but her dog got away. A man jumped in to save the dog but then had to be rescued. Specially trained water rescue firefighters finally got the dog out of the river.

In the Eastern Sierra, the Mammoth Mountain resort reported 7 inches to 8 inches (18-20 centimeters) of new snow. In the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles, ski areas reported 3 inches to 5 inches (7.6-12.7 centimeters) of new snow.