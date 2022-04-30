Detective: Teen executed wounded men who had shot him

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A teenager who authorities said came back to intentionally kill two men he had wounded in a shootout has been charged with murder.

Ahmik Coleman, 17, was a passenger in a car on a Rock Hill street Tuesday night when two men fired into the vehicle, police said.

Coleman who was hit in the hand in the shooting, fired back, wounding the men who shot at him, Rock Hill police said in a statement.

Coleman initially fled the shooting, but “the defendant then returned to the scene and executed them,” Rock Hill Police Detective Tayler Tucker said at a bond hearing.

Kam’ran Brevard, 16, and Evanta Hart, 17, were killed in the street, while the driver of the car Coleman was in, 16-year-old O’Marian Small, also died from a gunshot, the York County Coroner’s Office said.

Coleman and his lawyer both didn’t talk about the charge during Thursday’s hearing.