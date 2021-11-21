Watch
DeSantis embraces coded ‘Brandon’ insult of Biden

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
As supporter holds up a Brandon, Florida sign as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, speaks to members of the media before a bill signing Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. Gov. DeSantis has embraced “Let’s go Brandon.” The Republican governor's campaign said they picked the small Tampa suburb of Brandon as the place for his signing of a bill opposing White House vaccine mandates Thursday, trolling President Joe Biden by referring to what has become a popular stand-in for swearing at the president. The “Let’s Go Brandon” line has grown in popularity among Republicans who want to boost their credentials among the party's hard-core base. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 7:55 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 20:55:49-05

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has embraced “ Let’s go Brandon.”

The Republican governor on Thursday picked the small Tampa suburb of Brandon as the site of a bill signing ceremony, trolling President Joe Biden with a reference to what has become a stand-in for swearing at the president.

The “Let’s Go Brandon” line — code for “F—- Joe Biden” — has grown in popularity among Republicans who want to boost their conservative credentials.

The governor has waged a legal and media campaign against the president over White House vaccine mandates. Running for reelection and eyeing a potential 2024 presidential run, DeSantis has become one of the nation’s most prominent Republicans by opposing public health guidelines during the pandemic.

The DeSantis campaign said it picked Brandon as the place to sign a legislative package meant to hobble coronavirus vaccine mandates pushed by the Biden administration.

DeSantis sidestepped a question about the ceremony’s location.

“I think that Brandon, Florida, is a great American city,” DeSantis said, smiling as a “Let’s go Brandon” chant broke out in the crowd.

