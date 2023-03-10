DAY 8: Marian Fraser found guilty in Waco daycare murder trial

UPDATED STORY

WACO, Texas — A McLennan County jury on Friday found Marian Fraser guilty of felony murder, after deliberating for more than two hours.

Fraser was accused of administering a lethal dose of Benadryl to four-month-old Clara Felton in 2015 at her previously-owned 'Spoiled Rotten Daycare'.

The sentencing for the case is set for Monday, Mar. 13.

Ex-daycare owner Marian Fraser is on trial for allegedly giving a deadly amount of Benadryl to a four-month-old.

Fraser was originally convicted with the murder of the child in a 2015 trial and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

That conviction was later remanded by the 7th Court of Appeals in 2019, explaining the evidence presented in the trial did not match a felony murder conviction.

The infant, Clara Felton, died on March 4, 2013 with toxic levels of the antihistamine in her system after being dropped off at Fraser's 'Spoiled Rotten Daycare' in Waco.

Felton was the granddaughter of McLennan County judge, Scott Felton.