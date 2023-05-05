Watch Now
Day 15: Capital murder trial of MMA fighter Cedric Marks continues in Belton

Posted at 1:38 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 14:57:11-04

BELTON, Texas — Friday is Day 15 of the double murder trial of Cedric Marks, an MMA fighter accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her male friend Michael Swearingin in 2019.

Police say the Temple man disposed of both of their remains in Oklahoma.

KXXV journalist Adam Schindler is in court with the coverage.

Follow Adam on Twitter to get the latest updates from the trial.

CLICK HERE for the latest.

