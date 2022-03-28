Watch
Crittenburg Complex fire in Coryell County now 33,175 acres, 0 percent contained: TFS

Posted at 11:45 AM, Mar 28, 2022
UPDATE

The #CrittenburgComplex fire in Coryell County is now covering an estimated 33,175 acres and 0 percent contained, according to the Texas Forest Service.

"Crews will be working to secure portions of the fire and working as directly as possible," a Texas Forest Service social media post said after 11 a.m. Monday.

