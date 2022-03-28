Crittenburg Complex fire in Coryell County now 33,175 acres, 0 percent contained: TFS

UPDATE
The #CrittenburgComplex fire in Coryell County is now covering an estimated 33,175 acres and 0 percent contained, according to the Texas Forest Service.
"Crews will be working to secure portions of the fire and working as directly as possible," a Texas Forest Service social media post said after 11 a.m. Monday.
Update: the #CrittenburgComplex in Coryell County is an estimated 33,175 acres and 0% contained. Crews will be working to secure portions of the fire and working as directly as possible. #txfire pic.twitter.com/M3YZefPZ38— Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 28, 2022