Watch
News

Actions

Crews rescue 4 men buried in corn that poured from bin

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Featherstone Fruit & Vegetable (Facebook)
Corn Field
Posted at 7:53 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 08:53:34-05

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP) — Four men were pulled to safety Friday morning after being buried in grain that poured out of a bin near the eastern Iowa city of Mount Vernon.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened after two men began setting up a grain bin to unload corn just north of Mount Vernon.

An outer door opened, causing corn to rush out and cover the men. Two men passing by on nearby Highway 1 saw what happened and stopped to help, but they also became trapped.

It took more than an hour to rescue the four men. One man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019