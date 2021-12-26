Cow that escaped NY slaughterhouse now at NJ sanctuary

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A young cow that escaped from a New York City slaughterhouse last week has been taken to an animal sanctuary in New Jersey.

The (Morristown) Daily Record reports that the 400-pound Hereford heifer, estimated to be about nine months old, ran away from a Queens business Friday. The animal was corralled by rangers later in the day in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The next day, Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue center in Sussex County posted that “Stacy” was in temporary quarantine at the 230-acre facility in Wantage.

“Little Stacy is doing well, getting used to us as she awaits test results that will hopefully give her the OK to go in with some other kids,” the center said. Director Mike Stura said the heifer will then join 93 other bovines among the 450 other permanent residents at the center.

Skylands says it offers homes to animals “from slaughterhouses, live markets, farms, extreme neglect, abuse, religious ceremonies, abandonment and are even found wandering streets.”