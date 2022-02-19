Watch
Couple pleads not guilty in death of 11-year-old boy

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(Scottsdale Police Department via AP)
This combination of undated booking photos released by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Stephanie Davis, left, and Thomas Desharnais in Scottsdale, Ariz. The couple pleaded not guilty Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, to charges in the January death of an 11-year-old boy, identified as Davis' grandson.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 12:54:10-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman and her husband have pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of an 11-year-old boy last month.

Stephanie Davis, 51, and Thomas Desharnais, 33, had a court hearing Tuesday, reported Phoenix TV station ABC15.

Court records show the two have both been indicted on one count of first-degree homicide, nine counts of child abuse and one count of tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors say Davis is the grandmother of Chaskah Davis Smith, who died after he was found unresponsive at a Scottsdale hotel on Jan. 30.

Davis is accused of striking the boy in the head with a ratchet and failing to seek medical treatment for his injuries.

She remains jailed on a $3.5 million cash bond while Desharnais is being held on a $1.5 million cash bond.

The couple’s next scheduled court appearance is a March 29 pretrial conference.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
