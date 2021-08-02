Waco-McLennan Public Health District to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

WACO, TX — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting six free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.

The clinic will have the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines available. Walk-ins are welcome and registration is available online.

Parents, or guardians, must accompany children to receive the vaccine.

The first clinic will take place on Tuesday, August 3, at China Spring Intermediate School Campus from 11 am to 7 pm. Those wanting a vaccine do not have to be a student to attend the clinic.

The second clinic will take place on Wednesday, August 4, at the McLennan County Indigent Care office from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The third clinic will take place on Thursday, August 5, at the Waco Civic Arts on 7th Concert Series at the 7th St Pedestrian Plaza from 6 pm until 8:30 pm.

The fourth clinic will take place on Friday, August 6, at University High School Cafeteria from 2 pm until 7 pm. Those wanting a vaccine do not have to be a student to attend the clinic.

The fifth clinic will take place on Saturday, August 9, at the Waco Police Department's Back-to-school event in the Waco Police Department parking lot from 10 am until 2 pm.

The final clinic will take place on Sunday, August 8, at the Greater Harvest Assembly Church in the Fellowship Hall from 1 pm until 3 pm.

