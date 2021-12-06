Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host several free COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the week.
The 16 different clinics will take place from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11 at several different locations.
The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters will be available.
Pfizer's vaccine for children 5 to 11-years-old will be available at all locations. A consenting adult must accompany their child to receive the vaccine.
Walk-ins are welcome and registration for a scheduled appointment is available online.
- Monday through Friday at:
- Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Dr.) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 6 at:
- Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries (1700 New Road) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Connally High School Cafeteria (200 Cadet Way) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
- Transformation Waco Family Event at Cameron Park Zoo (1701 N 4th S) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 7 at:
- LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Family of Faith Worship (4112 Memorial Dr) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pilgrim’s Pride (2500 E Lakeshore Dr) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 8 at:
- Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Dr) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- McLennan Community College in the MAC Commons Area (1400 College Dr.) from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Lorena High School Cafeteria (1 Leopard Ln, Lorena, TX) from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Thursday, Dec. 9 at:
- Valley Mills High School (1 Eagle Way, Valley Mills, TX) from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Mountainview Elementary School (5901 Bishop Dr.) from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Friday, Dec. 10 at:
- St Paul’s Episcopal (517 Columbus) from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Lake Air Montessori (4601 Cobbs Dr.) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Saturday, Dec. 11 clinic at:
- Cameron Park Zoo Holiday Scavenger Hunt (1701 N 4th St.) from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.