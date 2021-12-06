Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics

items.[0].image.alt
vaccine
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 9:54 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 12:10:16-05

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host several free COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the week.

The 16 different clinics will take place from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11 at several different locations.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters will be available.

Pfizer's vaccine for children 5 to 11-years-old will be available at all locations. A consenting adult must accompany their child to receive the vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome and registration for a scheduled appointment is available online.

  • Monday through Friday at:
    • Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Dr.) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 6 at:
    • Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries (1700 New Road) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Connally High School Cafeteria (200 Cadet Way) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
    • Transformation Waco Family Event at Cameron Park Zoo (1701 N 4th S) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 7 at:
    • LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.  You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
    • Family of Faith Worship (4112 Memorial Dr) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Pilgrim’s Pride (2500 E Lakeshore Dr) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Wednesday, Dec. 8 at:
    • Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Dr) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • McLennan Community College in the MAC Commons Area (1400 College Dr.) from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Lorena High School Cafeteria (1 Leopard Ln, Lorena, TX) from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
  • Thursday, Dec. 9 at:
    • Valley Mills High School (1 Eagle Way, Valley Mills, TX) from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
    • Mountainview Elementary School (5901 Bishop Dr.) from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.  You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
  • Friday, Dec. 10 at:
    • St Paul’s Episcopal (517 Columbus) from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Lake Air Montessori (4601 Cobbs Dr.) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.  You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
  • Saturday, Dec. 11 clinic at:
    • Cameron Park Zoo Holiday Scavenger Hunt (1701 N 4th St.) from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

How to support small business during COVID-19 What to do if you are sick How to disinfect your home How to protect yourself from COVID-19