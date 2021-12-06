Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host several free COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the week.

The 16 different clinics will take place from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11 at several different locations.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters will be available.

Pfizer's vaccine for children 5 to 11-years-old will be available at all locations. A consenting adult must accompany their child to receive the vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome and registration for a scheduled appointment is available online.