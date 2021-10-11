Watch
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to host several COVID-19 vaccine clinics

John Locher/AP
Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 10:15 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 11:15:35-04

WACO, TEXAS — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting 13 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at the clinics.

Parents, or a consenting adult, must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can also schedule an appointment online.

The CDC has recommended a booster shot for certain groups who received the Pfizer vaccine six months after the second dose. Those who wish to receive a booster need to bring their vaccination card to verify the date.

Monday, Oct. 11 vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations:

  • Briar Construction (1053 Industrial Blvd.) from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Central Texas MCC at Clay (1601 Clay Ave) from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Connally High School (901 N. Lacy Dr, Lacy Lakeview, TX) 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.  You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations:

  • LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
  • New Horizon Baptist Church (2360 S. 3rd St) from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13 vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations:

  • Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Dr) from Noon – 6 p.m.
  • Lorena I.S.D. Performing Arts Center (1 Leopard Lane, Lorena TX) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Thursday, Oct. 14 vaccination clinic will be held at the following location:

  • McLennan Community College MAC Commons Area (1400 College Dr.) from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15 vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations:

  • Lee Lockwood Library drive-through clinic (2801 W. Waco Dr) from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Waco I.S.D. Stadium (1401 S. New Rd) from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.  You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Saturday, Oct. 16 vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations:

  • Waco Cultural Arts Fest (814 Elm Ave.) from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Raintree Apartments (6801 Tennyson Dr.)  from Noon – 4 p.m.
  • Communities in Schools (1001 Washington Ave) from Noon – 2 p.m.

