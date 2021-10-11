Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to host several COVID-19 vaccine clinics

WACO, TEXAS — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting 13 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at the clinics.

Parents, or a consenting adult, must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can also schedule an appointment online.

The CDC has recommended a booster shot for certain groups who received the Pfizer vaccine six months after the second dose. Those who wish to receive a booster need to bring their vaccination card to verify the date.

Monday, Oct. 11 vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations:



Briar Construction (1053 Industrial Blvd.) from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Central Texas MCC at Clay (1601 Clay Ave) from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Connally High School (901 N. Lacy Dr, Lacy Lakeview, TX) 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations:



LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

New Horizon Baptist Church (2360 S. 3rd St) from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13 vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations:



Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Dr) from Noon – 6 p.m.

Lorena I.S.D. Performing Arts Center (1 Leopard Lane, Lorena TX) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Thursday, Oct. 14 vaccination clinic will be held at the following location:



McLennan Community College MAC Commons Area (1400 College Dr.) from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15 vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations:



Lee Lockwood Library drive-through clinic (2801 W. Waco Dr) from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Waco I.S.D. Stadium (1401 S. New Rd) from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Saturday, Oct. 16 vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations:



Waco Cultural Arts Fest ( 814 Elm Ave.) from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Raintree Apartments (6801 Tennyson Dr.) from Noon – 4 p.m.

Communities in Schools (1001 Washington Ave) from Noon – 2 p.m.