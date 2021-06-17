Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to hold free COVID-19 vaccination clinic

WACO, TX — The Waco McLennan County Public Health District, Ascension Providence, Midway Independent School District and Waco ISD will be holding a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The free vaccination clinic will be offering the Pfizer vaccine and it's available to anyone 12-years-old and older.

The clinic will be held at the University High School Gym on Friday, June 25 from 2 pm to 7 pm.

Parents, or a consenting adult, must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine.

Registration is available online and while it's encouraged, it's not required. Walk-in appointments are welcome.

