Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to hold free COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Source: CNN
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 13:56:32-04

WACO, TX — The Waco McLennan County Public Health District, Ascension Providence, Midway Independent School District and Waco ISD will be holding a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The free vaccination clinic will be offering the Pfizer vaccine and it's available to anyone 12-years-old and older.

The clinic will be held at the University High School Gym on Friday, June 25 from 2 pm to 7 pm.

Parents, or a consenting adult, must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine.

Registration is available online and while it's encouraged, it's not required. Walk-in appointments are welcome.

