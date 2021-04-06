Temple ISD to only offer in-person learning for 2021-2022 school year

TEMPLE, TX — After consulting with the Bell County Health District, Temple ISD will begin the 2021-2022 school year with in-person learning as the only option for students.

“Remote instruction has proven to be a far lesser option to in-person learning, in particular for our younger students,” said Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott. “Our data shows that students who were enrolled in on-campus learning out-performed their remote learning peers across the board. At this point, more than 80% of students in Temple ISD have returned to in-person learning and our health and safety protocols have demonstrated effective results in minimizing the spread of the virus. Temple ISD has not closed a single campus this year due to reaching the 2% threshold as advised by the Bell County Health District.”

Temple ISD plans to develop and revise current health and safety protocols for the 2021-2022 school year that are consistent with local health authority guidance.

“I have no reservations about their return to full in-person learning knowing the district will work with us on developing and revising safety protocols next year,” says Local Health Authority Dr. Janice Smith.

Temple ISD will be continuously monitoring the ongoing situation and plans to make revisions as needed to adapt to changes during the pandemic.

With widespread vaccination efforts underway, Dr. Ott said, “It is critical for Temple ISD to get all students back in the classroom. Our data shows that in-person learning is a better educational delivery system for our students and we cannot ignore this. Remote learning was always considered a crisis response and never a permanent educational solution.” Ott went on to say, “We know that there may be a place for virtual learning, in particular for older and more independent students. TISD will take next year to study options that may be beneficial for preparing our high school students for college. This will allow us to stand up some pilot scenarios for the 2022-2023 school year.”