Tuloso-Midway girls head soccer coach Alex Richards dies of COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School girls head soccer coach Alex Richards died of COVID-19.

Former Tuloso-Midway Athletics Director Wade Miller confirmed his death to KRIS 6 News Sports Director Alan Harwell.

According to the school district, Richards was hired at Tuloso-Midway Independent School District as a Social Studies Teacher and Football Coach on June 13, 2002. After a 2 year break to go and work at La Villa ISD in 2013, he returned back to TMISD on June 13, 2015.

The district is offering support and counseling to all students and staff members who may need it during this difficult time.

TMISD officials sent us the letter they sent to staff members this morning regarding Richards' death.