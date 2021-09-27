Regional Infusion Center to open in McLennan County for COVID-19 patients

WACO, TEXAS — A 10-chair Regional Infusion Center is set to open to the public on Tuesday in Waco.

The center will include personnel, equipment, supplies and wraparound services.

The State of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is working in partnership with the Waco McLennan County Public Health District, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, Texas State Technical College, the Waco McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the City of Waco and McLennan County to open the center as an additional resource for treating COVID-19.

“We are grateful to the State and our community partners for bringing this invaluable weapon in our fight against COVID-19 to our community,” said McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.

The infusion center is located at a site provided by Texas State Technical College at 3801 Campus Dr. The facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The infusions are meant for patients who aren't hospitalized or on oxygen supplements.

At Governor Abbott's direction, TDEM contracted with a private vendor to provide the necessary equipment and staffing for the center.

Texas State Technical College is providing the facility and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest will provide the therapeutic drugs.

“We are glad to partner with the State to bring this important resource to our community. Our local hospitals have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 and this infusion therapy has the potential to reduce hospitalizations by treating individuals before their illness progresses. The City of Waco is committed to working strategically and proactively in responding to the pandemic by doing community minded work such as this,” said City of Waco Mayor, Dillon Meek.

The treatment is available at no cost to patients however, patients must be confirmed COVID-19 positive and should have a referral from a primary care physician.

The infusion center will treat COVID-19 patients with therapeutic drugs that can prevent their condition from worsening and requiring hospital care.

The centers will also help increase bed capacity in hospitals for the illest patients.

Patients are eligible for the medication when:

Patients must not be hospitalized or require oxygen therapy

Patients must not require an increase in oxygen rate due to COVID-19 if using for underlying comorbidity

Patients must be within 10 days of symptom onset

Patients without insurance or a primary care physician are encouraged to call the infusion center for additional information.

Patients can contact the infusion center by calling (254) 867-2005 or by email at wacoinfusion@gothams.com .

Texans can go online or call 1-800-742-5990 to find the nearest infusion center.

