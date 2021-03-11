Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

CVS Health adds 74 additional COVID-19 vaccination sites in Texas

items.[0].image.alt
David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - In this May 30, 2019, file photo, a CVS store with the new HealthHUB is shown in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
CVS HealthHUB
Posted at 7:10 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 08:10:40-05

CVS Health announced that it will administer vaccines to those who are eligible as early as Sunday, March 14, at 74 additional CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas.

Appointments will become available to start booking on Saturday, March 13, as stores begin receiving the vaccine.

The 74 additional locations will add to the 106 stores previously activated by the state, bringing the total number of CVS locations administering the vaccine in Texas to 180

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

CVS locations in Texas will administer the vaccine to those who meet state eligibility criteria as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers.

Patients must register at CVS.com, or through the CVS Pharmacy app, in advance. Patients without online access can contact CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is sourcing the supply for the expanded rollout.

Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following counties: Anderson, Angelina, Bexar, Brazoria, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Ellis, Fort Bend, Harris, Hidalgo, Jim Wells, Johnson, Lubbock, McLennan, Montgomery, Smith, Tarrant, and Williamson. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more store locations and in more Texas communities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources and Information
How to support small business during COVID-19 What to do if you are sick How to disinfect your home How to protect yourself from COVID-19