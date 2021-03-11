CVS Health adds 74 additional COVID-19 vaccination sites in Texas

CVS Health announced that it will administer vaccines to those who are eligible as early as Sunday, March 14, at 74 additional CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas.

Appointments will become available to start booking on Saturday, March 13, as stores begin receiving the vaccine.

The 74 additional locations will add to the 106 stores previously activated by the state, bringing the total number of CVS locations administering the vaccine in Texas to 180

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

CVS locations in Texas will administer the vaccine to those who meet state eligibility criteria as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers.

Patients must register at CVS.com, or through the CVS Pharmacy app, in advance. Patients without online access can contact CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is sourcing the supply for the expanded rollout.

Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following counties: Anderson, Angelina, Bexar, Brazoria, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Ellis, Fort Bend, Harris, Hidalgo, Jim Wells, Johnson, Lubbock, McLennan, Montgomery, Smith, Tarrant, and Williamson. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more store locations and in more Texas communities.