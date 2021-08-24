City of Temple to allocate emergency rental assistance for residents impacted by COVID-19

TEMPLE, TX — The City of Temple is partnering with United Way of Central Texas to allocate emergency rental assistance for residents that have been impacted by COVID-19.

“While we’ve all been affected by COVID-19, many members of our community are still struggling as a result of the pandemic,” said Nancy Glover, City of Temple Director of Housing and Development. “We are grateful for this partnership that will bring some much-needed relief to residents.”

Funding is available through the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program and is open to eligible tenants behind on rent due to the pandemic.

The program can pay up to six months' rent for income-eligible households.

For more information or to apply, visit online .

