City of Killeen to offer drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine, testing site

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is opening another site to receive free COVID-19 vaccines and a drive-thru COVID-19 test site from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18.

The site will be at the Killeen Special Events Center from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M. and will offer 500 tests a day.

Vaccines and tests will be available while supplies last for each day.

“The City of Killeen is using funds provided by the federal government to be able to continue this valuable testing, and city staff has been able to locate and procure tests available to the public,” Fire Chief Jim Kubinksi said. “We are taking it upon ourselves to secure the supplies we need to be able to continue providing a resource to the community.”

During last weekend's site, 182 vaccines were administered and 1,160 tests were given. There were 198 positive cases.

Appointments are not required for the vaccine or the test but a phone number or email is required.

The site will only be offering the Pfizer vaccine and booster shots will be available to those who are immunocompromised with a doctor's note.

Vaccines are available for those over 12-years-old. Rapid tests are available to all ages with parental supervision and permission. Results will be texted to those who participate.

Residents are asked to text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare

and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.

