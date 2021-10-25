Watch
City of Killeen continues to offer drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines and tests

City of Killeen
Killeen COVID drive-thru
Posted at 3:02 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 16:02:27-04

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will offer free COVID-19 vaccines and tests during a drive-thru site on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.

The site will be held at the Killeen Special Events Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Booster shots are also available with or without a doctor's note.

Tests and vaccines will only be available while supplies last for each day.

Appointments are not required but a phone number and/or an email address are required to receive results.

The drive thru site will only offer the Pfizer vaccine and booster shot for those 12 years and older.

15-minute rapid tests are available to all ages with parental supervision or permission.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized mixing booster shot brands for those who are:

  • 65 years or older
  • 18 years or older who live in long-term care settings
  • 18 years or older who have underlying medical conditions
  • 18 years or older who work in high-risk settings
  • 18 years or older who live in high-risk settings

Residents can text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. They'll also be sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.

