Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center continues to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Mary Altaffer/AP
Seniors wait in the recovery area after receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 7:53 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 08:56:51-04

FORT HOOD, TX — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center officials have announced COVID-19 vaccine appointments for first and second doses are now available for March 30, April 1 and 2 for eligible beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries over the age of 16 can schedule wither their first or second dose appointment online or by phone through the Patient Appointment Line at (254) 288-8888.

All vaccination appointments are by appointment only and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Active Duty personnel should contact their unit or chain of command for their vaccine schedule.

Beneficiaries should bring a valid DOD ID card and their CDC vaccination card if they are getting their second dose.

The vaccination clinic takes place at Abrams gym, building 23001, which is located on 62nd Street and Support Avenue. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

