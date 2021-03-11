Menu

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center announces second dose vaccination appointments available

Troop Command Family Readiness Group, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
(Source: Facebook/ Troop Command Family Readiness Group, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center)
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
Posted at 2:05 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 15:05:06-05

FORT HOOD, TX — Second-dose vaccine appointments will be available by Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Abrams gym March 12 through March 17.

Beneficiaries who are due for their second dose can call (254) 288.8888 to make an appointment.

Active Duty personnel should coordinate vaccine instructions to their unit and chain of command.

Beneficiaries need to bring a valid DOD ID and their CDC vaccination card, if available, to their scheduled appointment.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will reopen appointments for first doses at a later date.

Stay tuned to Darnall's website and social media sites for additional updates.

