Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center announces second dose appointments now available

Troop Command Family Readiness Group, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
(Source: Facebook/ Troop Command Family Readiness Group, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center)
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
Posted at 7:33 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 08:33:07-04

FORT HOOD, TX — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has announced that second dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available for eligible beneficiaries.

Eligible beneficiaries can schedule second dose appointments for March 18 and 19 by calling the patient appointment line at 254-288-8888.

Same-day appointments are available and appointments are open for beneficiaries due for their second dose.

Active Duty personnel should coordinate vaccinations with their unit or chain of command.

Beneficiaries need to bring a valid DOD ID card and their CDC vaccination card, if available, to their scheduled appointment.

The vaccination site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Abrams gym, building 23001, located on 62nd Street and Support Avenue.

The vaccination site is closed on weekends and Federal holidays.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will open appointments for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer at a later date.

More information can be found on the Darnall website and on their Facebook.

