Baylor Scott & White to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Pirtle Elementary

BELTON, TX — Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's is collaborating with Belton ISD to provide free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines before the start of school.

Pirtle Elementary will host a walk-in clinic from 12 pm to 6 pm on July 27 for anyone over the age of 12 years old.

“With the start of school right around the corner, we are grateful for this partnership and the ability to provide a convenient location for a community-wide vaccine clinic,” said Marylisa Fanning, director of Health Services in Belton ISD. “The district does not require staff or students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but we’re happy to help make it available for those who want it.”

No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic. Parents, or guardians, must be present for children who want the vaccine and are under the age of 18 years old.

McLane Children's will have medical professionals on-site to answer any questions parents, or guardians, may have.

Second doses will be scheduled on-site after the first dose is received.

You can also save time by registering online. Text BETTER to 88408 or visit MyBSWHealth.com to set up a MyBSWHealth account. Follow the directions and enter all information to create an account. Click “no” when asked about an activation code.

For more information, please contact Belton ISD Health Services at (254) 215-2043.

