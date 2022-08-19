Watch Now
News

Actions

Concrete truck flips over on West Loop 340 in Waco

Concretetruckflips.png
Trenton Hooker
Concrete truck flips
Concretetruckflips.png
Posted at 12:08 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 13:13:10-04

Concrete truck flips over on West Loop 340 in Waco.

Find another route if you're headed that way.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019