Concrete truck flips over on West Loop 340 in Waco.
HAZMAT SITUATION - 1500 Block of W. Loop 340. @WacoTXFire units and Hazmat Team operating at an overturned concrete truck with large diesel leak.— Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) August 19, 2022
Find another route if you're headed that way.
Hazmat situation after concrete truck flips over on West Loop 340 in Waco. Find another route if you’re headed that way.@25NewsKXXV pic.twitter.com/E12EV9FJsZ— Trenton Hooker (@trentonhooker) August 19, 2022