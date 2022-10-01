Complete list: Texas high school football scores (Week 6)

25 News

Posted at 10:38 AM, Oct 01, 2022

Texas high school football scores as compiled by the Associated Press for Thursday, Sept. 29 & Friday, Sept. 30, 2022: ====== Red Zone 2022: Week 6 high school football highlights RED ZONE: High School Football Scores

====== FRIDAY'S SCORES CLASS 6A Aldine Eisenhower 45, Aldine Nimitz 14 Allen 34, Prosper Rock Hill 14 Amarillo Tascosa 36, Abilene 14 Arlington Bowie 28, Grand Prairie 17 Arlington Martin 74, Arlington Lamar 22 Austin Anderson 59, Austin Akins 7 Austin Vandegrift 34, Manor 6 Austin Westlake 73, Del Valle 7 Belton 28, Elgin 6 Bryan 49, Copperas Cove 20 Cedar Park Vista Ridge 15, Round Rock McNeil 11 Channelview 62, Pasadena Rayburn 21 Clear Falls 21, League City Clear Springs 14 Conroe Oak Ridge 49, Conroe 35 Cypress Fairbanks 61, Jersey Village 49 Denton Guyer 56, McKinney Boyd 7 EP Americas 23, EP Pebble Hills 21 Fort Bend Clements 48, Fort Bend Austin 24 Fort Bend Ridge Point 61, Richmond George Ranch 0 Garland Naaman Forest 39, Garland Sachse 13 Garland Rowlett 49, South Garland 14 Harlingen South 33, Brownsville Pace 10 Houston Clear Lake 32, League City Clear Creek 30, 2OT Houston Lamar 63, Houston Westside 0 Houston Memorial 42, Houston Northbrook 0 Houston Strake Jesuit 43, Alvin 42 Houston Westbury 19, Houston Chavez 0 Humble Atascocita 50, Beaumont West Brook 7 Humble Summer Creek 28, Humble 14 Justin Northwest 58, Azle 7 Katy Cinco Ranch 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7 Katy Morton Ranch 41, Katy Seven Lakes 28 Killeen Ellison 24, Waco 6 Killeen Harker Heights 24, Hewitt Midway 13 Klein Cain 48, Klein 34 Klein Collins 44, Waller 19 Lewisville 38, Coppell 3 Lewisville Hebron 35, Plano East 23 Lewisville Marcus 30, Lewisville Flower Mound 21 McKinney 60, Denton Braswell 51 Pearland 44, Alief Elsik 13 Pearland Dawson 24, Alief Taylor 0 Plano 30, Plano West 17 Prosper 59, Little Elm 6 Richardson Berkner 31, Irving 0 Richardson Lake Highlands 57, Irving Nimitz 14 Richardson Pearce 55, Irving MacArthur 49 Rockwall 37, Mesquite Horn 34 Rockwall-Heath 35, Mesquite 7 Round Rock 32, Round Rock Stony Point 16 Round Rock Cedar Ridge 41, Round Rock Westwood 14 SA Northside Brandeis 35, SA Johnson 24 SA Northside Clark 42, SA Madison 14 SA Northside Taft 44, SA Northside Warren 6 South Grand Prairie 41, Arlington Houston 0 Spring Westfield 50, Spring Dekaney 15 The Woodlands 63, Grand Oaks 0 Tomball Memorial 15, Klein Forest 12 Weslaco East 48, Brownsville Lopez 7 CLASS 5A A&M Consolidated 13, Cedar Park 10 Aledo 52, Lewisville The Colony 7 Angleton 44, Fulshear 40 Austin LBJ 68, Austin McCallum 14 Barbers Hill 35, Baytown Goose Creek 6 Bastrop 30, Kerrville Tivy 27 Brenham 38, Randle 22 Brownsville Memorial 60, Donna 7 Carrollton Smith 52, Dallas Molina 13 Castroville Medina Valley 44, Eagle Pass Winn 14 CC Carroll 49, CC King 14 CC Tuloso-Midway 28, La Feria 23 College Station 68, Georgetown East View 10 Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 42, CC Ray 0 Dallas Highland Park 35, Dallas Jesuit 28 Dallas Samuell 40, Dallas Adamson 7 Dallas South Oak Cliff 48, Dallas Spruce 0 Dallas Wilson 53, Dallas Jefferson 0 Dayton 45, Nederland 0 Dripping Springs 35, Buda Johnson 0 El Paso Eastlake 34, EP Socorro 0 EP Bel Air 41, EP Hanks 24 EP Chapin 61, Chaparral, N.M. 0 EP Del Valle 62, Clint Horizon 0 EP Eastwood 49, EP Coronado 14 EP Irvin 43, El Paso 20 EP Parkland 57, EP Ysleta 7 Fort Bend Marshall 51, Santa Fe 0 Fort Bend Willowridge 41, Galena Park 24 Friendswood 41, Magnolia 37 Frisco 52, Sherman 9 Frisco Heritage 27, Frisco Lebanon Trail 6 Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Centennial 7 FW Arlington Heights 28, FW Wyatt 15 FW North Side 66, FW Polytechnic 0 Galveston Ball 44, Sharpstown 0 Grapevine 44, Colleyville Heritage 26 Hallsville 41, Marshall 37 Houston Waltrip 64, Wisdom 7 Huntsville 12, Rosenberg Lamar 7 Lake Dallas 54, Frisco Memorial 48, OT Laredo Cigarroa 28, Laredo Martin 21 Leander Glenn 27, Leander 14 Lindale 63, Athens 21 Longview Pine Tree 49, Nacogdoches 14 Lubbock Cooper 15, Lubbock Coronado 14 Magnolia West 12, Richmond Foster 7 Mansfield Timberview 54, N. Richland Hills Birdville 28 Midlothian 43, Killeen 20 Montgomery Lake Creek 80, Montgomery 55 New Caney Porter 40, Baytown Sterling 14 Pflugerville 29, Killeen Chaparral 0 Pflugerville Weiss 32, Temple 19 Port Arthur Memorial 20, Crosby 13 Port Neches-Groves 35, Texas City 28 Red Oak 38, Killeen Shoemaker 35 Royse City 28, North Forney 14 SA Southside 58, SA South San Antonio 6 SA Veterans Memorial 49, Lockhart 42 Seagoville 34, Dallas Hillcrest 28 Texarkana Texas 58, Mount Pleasant 27 Victoria West 55, CC Moody 16 Willis 56, Cleveland 14 Wylie East 34, Garland 7 CLASS 4A Aubrey 63, Gainesville 6 Bandera 28, Robstown 21 Bellville 35, West Columbia 21 Bridgeport 42, Farmersville 21 Brookshire Royal 13, Sealy 10 Burkburnett 45, Alvarado 43 Canyon 44, Andrews 30 Carthage 69, Brownsboro 13 CC Calallen 64, Kingsville King 3 China Spring 49, SA Cornerstone 16 Cleveland Tarkington 14, Hardin 6 Dalhart 33, Levelland 24 Dallas Carter 32, Dallas Pinkston 7 Decatur 35, WF Hirschi 19 Freeport Brazosport 21, Needville 20 Gatesville 30, Mineral Wells 29 Hidalgo 35, Zapata 0 Houston Furr 53, Houston North Forest 12 Ingleside 52, Carrizo Springs 14 Jasper 26, Hamshire-Fannett 21 Kennedale 56, FW Castleberry 0 Kilgore 56, Jacksonville 7 La Marque 27, Wharton 9 Liberty Hill 70, Bastrop Cedar Creek 10 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 50, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 34 Llano 51, Luling 12 Lorena 40, Little River Academy 17 Lubbock Estacado 24, Sweetwater 7 Mabank 18, Quinlan Ford 0 Mexia 28, Kemp 21 Midland Greenwood 31, San Angelo Lake View 6 Navasota 17, Bay City 9 Orange Grove 34, Rio Grande City La Grulla 16 Pampa 43, Borger 40 Robinson 35, Waxahachie Life 28 Rusk 40, Center 35 San Elizario 27, Fabens 15 Seminole 63, Big Spring 28 Silsbee 56, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 6 Sinton 24, Raymondville 0 Stephenville 42, Brownwood 21 Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Palestine 21 Van 45, Canton 0 Waco Connally 45, Springtown 27 Waco La Vega 42, Yoakum 14 West Orange-Stark 53, Liberty 8 Wilmer-Hutchins 27, Frisco Panther Creek 21 CLASS 3A Alpine 61, Tornillo 0 Anson 22, Colorado City 6 Arp 44, Winona 18 Big Lake Reagan County 23, Kermit 20 Blanco 10, Universal City Randolph 7 Brock 49, Peaster 14 Buna 42, Kirbyville 16 Bushland 56, EP Riverside 14 Canadian 56, Canyon Randall 21 Cisco 60, Winters 6 Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Crockett 30 Coleman 49, San Saba 0 Columbus 56, Madisonville 28 Cooper 52, Bogata Rivercrest 6 Crane 35, Odessa Compass 0 Daingerfield 56, Hughes Springs 6 Dallas A+ Academy 40, Dallas Inspired Vision 24 Dallas Gateway 24, Maypearl 20 De Kalb 30, New Boston 12 Diboll 45, Palestine Westwood 7 Dilley 16, West Campus 0 Edna 49, CC London 3 El Maton Tidehaven 30, East Bernard 9 Franklin 63, Rockdale 42 Frankston 45, Gladewater Union Grove 0 Friona 42, Slaton 26 Ganado 42, Kenedy 14 George West 72, Monte Alto 7 Grand Saline 27, Edgewood 24 Hallettsville 47, KIPP Generations 0 Hebbronville 38, Banquete 20 Hemphill 61, Kountze 6 Holliday 48, Snyder 14 Hooks 49, Pattonville Prairiland 14 Johnson City 33, Hempstead 7 Lexington 34, Caldwell 6 Malakoff 47, Fairfield 3 Mount Vernon 68, Bonham 12 Muleshoe 39, Brownfield 37 Natalia 42, Comfort 27 New Waverly 34, Warren 13 Newton 69, Anderson-Shiro 0 Nixon-Smiley 20, Karnes City 13 Orangefield 25, Anahuac 15 Palacios 48, Aransas Pass 6 Palmer 28, Blooming Grove 14 Paradise 48, Pilot Point 34 Pottsboro 48, Mineola 19 Redwater 31, Omaha Pewitt 24 SA Cole 50, Ingram Moore 14 Santa Rosa 21, Odem 20 Scurry-Rosser 56, Rice 13 Stockdale 29, Pearsall 0 Teague 37, Eustace 17 Tolar 56, Hamilton 7 Troup 63, Quitman 6 Troy 27, McGregor 24 Van Alstyne 52, Sanger 35 Van Vleck 52, Danbury 8 Vanderbilt Industrial 45, Mathis 6 Wall 14, Mason 6 Waskom 33, Elysian Fields 6 West 63, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 7 Whitesboro 43, Boyd 8 Whitney 62, Dallas Madison 14 Winnsboro 55, Commerce 0 Woodville 42, Shepherd 14 CLASS 2A Alvord 56, Atlas Rattlers 18 Archer City 33, Seymour 16 Axtell 28, Kerens 21 Baird 74, Amarillo PCHEA 0 Beckville 62, Hawkins 6 Big Sandy 21, Ore City 0 Bosqueville 49, Bruceville-Eddy 7 Boys Ranch 28, Wheeler 12 Bremond 54, Windthorst 21 Burton 40, Yorktown 0 Cayuga 54, Malakoff Cross Roads 16 Celeste 34, Lindsay 21 Chico 16, Era 14 Crawford 48, Valley Mills 7 Dawson 20, Hubbard 12 De Leon 44, Goldthwaite 19 Eldorado 34, Water Valley 12 Flatonia 37, Thorndale 14 Gruver 9, Amarillo River Road 6 Harper 29, Schertz John Paul II 21 Haskell 42, Petrolia 20 Hearne 43, Schulenburg 22 Honey Grove 34, Alba-Golden 20 Hull-Daisetta 38, Houston KIPP Northeast 28 Iraan 1, TLC Midland 0 Italy 29, Rio Vista 22 Joaquin 34, Garrison 21 Marlin 61, Moody 7 Mart 78, Hico 0 McCamey 39, Sterling City 22 Menard 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 13 Pettus 27, Lee 13 Pineland West Sabine 36, Grapeland 12 Quinlan Boles 34, Como-Pickton 0 Refugio 58, Three Rivers 7 Rocksprings 62, Center Point 30 Rosebud-Lott 42, Riesel 24 Sabinal 52, Brackett 19 Santo 21, Muenster 17 Shiner 62, Bloomington 14 Snook 52, Runge 6 Somerville 14, Louise 13 Stamford 22, Olney 13 Stratford 28, Perryton 21 Sunray 47, Roscoe 14 Thrall 21, Weimar 13 Timpson 55, San Augustine 6 Vega 21, Olton 13 Wallis Brazos 42, Altair Rice 27 Wortham 49, Meridian 0 CLASS 1A Ackerly Sands 48, Wellman-Union 0 Amherst 49, Claude 28 Aquilla 98, Bynum 66 Aspermont 38, Newcastle 24 Balmorhea 66, Fort Davis 30 Benjamin 61, Loraine 30 Blackwell 58, Valera Panther Creek 12 Blanket 68, Evant 22 Bluff Dale 46, Three Way 0 Campbell 59, Trinidad 14 Chester 60, Apple Springs 14 Chillicothe 28, Haskell Paint Creek 24 Coolidge 54, Blum 48 Covington 18, Penelope 6 Cranfills Gap 50, Stephenville FAITH 26 Follett 62, Paducah 60 Garden City 81, Van Horn 36 Gordon 62, Santa Anna 14 Hart 58, Anton 32 Hermleigh 60, Throckmorton 36 Iredell 58, Gholson 8 Jonesboro 81, Austin Hill Country 35 Knox City 52, Saint Jo 0 Kopperl 34, Mullin 24 Kress 58, Whiteface 50 Ladonia Fannindel 30, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 29 Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 94, Oakwood 72 Lamesa Klondike 55, O’Donnell 6 Lenorah Grady 62, Grandfalls-Royalty 20 Lometa 64, Eden 21 May 58, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 12 McLean 65, Wildorado 16 Medina 52, SA Brooks 7 Mertzon Irion County 61, Leakey 6 Miami 38, Groom 36, OT Morgan 85, Walnut Springs 46 Munday 20, Electra 18 Oglesby 64, Gustine 14 Petersburg 68, Meadow 18 Rankin 62, Lubbock Home School Titans 12 Rising Star 54, Woodson 6 Robert Lee 24, Bronte 6 Rochelle 52, Moran 0 Rotan 58, Lueders-Avoca 0 Sanderson 54, Imperial Buena Vista 52 Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20 Southland 77, Lazbuddie 74 Spur 62, Jayton 34 Trent 68, Olfen 20 Turkey Valley 69, Crowell 36 Veribest 56, Paint Rock 6 Vernon Northside 44, Forestburg 13 White Deer 61, Hedley 12 Whitharral 54, Nazareth 24 Wilson 27, Cotton Center 18 Zephyr 45, Brookesmith 0 PRIVATE SCHOOLS Addison Trinity 39, FW Southwest Christian 21 Alvin Living Stones 56, Second Baptist School University Model 20 Argyle Liberty Christian 38, Frisco Legacy Christian 0 Austin Hyde Park 44, SA St. Anthony’s 7 Austin Regents 51, Victoria St. Joseph 12 Austin St. Andrew’s 7, Tomball Rosehill 0 Austin St. Michael 27, SA Texas Military 14 Austin Veritas 52, Austin TSD 46 Bay Area Christian 35, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3 Baytown Christian 62, Lake Jackson Brazosport 14 Brownsville St. Joseph 41, SA Christian 37 Bryan Allen Academy 78, Katy Faith West 33 Cedar Hill Trinity 55, Corsicana Mildred 48 Colleyville Covenant 38, McKinney Christian 13 Conroe Covenant 58, Beaumont Legacy Christian 8 Dallas Bishop Dunne 72, DASCHE 12 Dallas Episcopal 39, Bellaire Episcopal 35 Dallas First Baptist 46, Waco Reicher 27 Dallas Lutheran 60, Red Oak Ovilla 12 EP Cathedral 27, EP Bowie 6 FW Lake Country 63, CC West Oso 49 FW Nazarene 46, Azle Christian School 40 FW Trinity Valley 35, Arlington Oakridge 20 Greenville Christian 36, Rockwall Providence Academy 0 Harlingen Marine Military 32, CC John Paul 19 Houston Christian 37, Dallas Greenhill 20 Houston Northland Christian 20, Houston Northside Home 8 Houston St. John’s 49, Dallas St. Mark 21 Houston St. Thomas 35, Houston Kinkaid 14 John Cooper 48, Irving Cistercian 13 Lubbock Christ The King 51, Afton Patton Springs 6 Lubbock Christian 34, Muenster Sacred Heart 28 Lucas Christian 62, Wylie Prep 16 New Braunfels Christian 33, Houston Lutheran North 15 Pasadena First Baptist 47, St. Francis Episcopal Day 0 Rockwall Heritage 66, Dallas Fairhill 0 SA Antonian 45, Somerset 27 SA Central Catholic 20, Boerne Geneva 7 SA Holy Cross 41, San Antonio YMLA 14 Shiner St. Paul 44, Austin Brentwood 0 St. Mary’s Hall 54, SA FEAST 6 Temple Central Texas 34, Austin St. Dominic Savio 28 Tomball Concordia 29, The Woodlands Christian 22 OTHER Alpha Omega 52, Tyler All Saints 6 Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Alief Hastings 7 Arlington St. Paul 60, Waco Parkview Christian 0 Austin Northeast 34, Austin William Travis 6 Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 45, New Diana 10 Bulverde Gloria Deo 46, Austin NYOS 34 Community Christian 53, Bethesda Christian 6 Concordia 54, SA Lutheran 52 Cypress Bridgeland 63, Cypress Park 0 Davenport 63, Devine 48 Divine Savior Academy 55, Galveston O’Connell 31 Emerson 56, Carrollton Creekview 10 Fort Worth Christian 35, Dallas Christian 24 Fort Worth THESA 78, Carrollton Prince of Peace 38 FW Brewer 42, Saginaw 14 FW Covenant Classical 63, Amarillo San Jacinto 16 KIPP Sunnyside 46, Frassati Catholic 7 Lake Belton 58, Cleburne 27 Longview East Texas Christian 53, North Texas (NTX) 8 Longview Heritage 56, Rockwall Heritage 8 Lorenzo def. Welch Dawson , forfeit Lubbock Kingdom Prep 72, Waco Live Oak Classical 28 Lubbock Trinity 35, Denver City 7 MC Prep 44, FW Temple Christian 6 N. Richland Hills Richland 56, Dallas White 40 NOAH , Okla. 71, HSAA 6 Prestonwood North 60, Irving The Highlands 15 San Antonio Harlan 59, SA Northside Stevens 31 San Marcos Baptist Academy 64, Calvert 18 Tomball Homeschool 27, Cypress Community Christian 13 Waco Methodist 70, Waco Vanguard 20 Weatherford Christian 55, Tyler Gorman 22 West Plains 35, Hereford 28 Westlake Academy 45, Plano Coram Deo 23 Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 66, Harrold 0 Woodlands Legacy Prep 28, Bryan Brazos Christian 21 Yates 58, Houston Scarborough 0 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS Buckholts vs. Mount Calm, ccd. Milford vs. Burkeville, ccd. THURSDAY'S SCORES CLASS 6A Aldine MacArthur 34, Aldine 7 Austin Bowie 51, Austin High 14 Cypress Falls 39, Houston Langham Creek 36, OT Cypress Ridge 31, Houston Spring Woods 0 Cypress Woods 42, Cypress Lakes 6 EP Montwood 43, EP Franklin 42 Fort Bend Travis 24, Fort Bend Elkins 19 Galena Park North Shore 38, Houston King 3 Garland Lakeview Centennial 20, Wylie 10 Katy 70, Jordan 21 Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Taylor 14 Leander Rouse 48, Pflugerville Connally 28 Prosper 62, Little Elm 6 SA Northside Brennan 41, SA Northside O’Connor 6 SA Northside Jay 40, Sotomayor 17 Spring 21, Aldine Davis 14 The Woodlands College Park 48, Conroe Caney Creek 0 CLASS 5A Amarillo 56, Amarillo Caprock 20 Carrollton Turner 35, Dallas Sunset 8 CC Miller 66, Victoria East 21 Denton Ryan 50, FW South Hills 0 Frisco Independence 44, Denton 10 Frisco Lone Star 69, Frisco Liberty 14 FW Eastern Hills 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0 FW Southwest 27, FW Trimble Tech 0 Georgetown 70, Pflugerville Hendrickson 28 Humble Kingwood Park 34, La Porte 13 Manvel 42, Fort Bend Kempner 0 SA Southwest 54, Laredo Nixon 21 Tomball 34, Klein Oak 31 CLASS 4A Carrollton Ranchview 40, North Dallas 10 Dumas 47, EP Austin 0 FW Dunbar 60, FW Western Hills 33 Geronimo Navarro 44, Early 6 Graham 45, Wichita Falls 31 Houston Washington 63, Houston Wheatley 14 Stafford 25, Iowa Colony 20 CLASS 3A Crockett 63, Austin LBJ 0 Lyford 32, Bishop 6 CLASS 1A Abbott 46, Borden County 0 Matador Motley County 84, Bowie Gold-Burg 36 Rule 44, Guthrie 38 Silverton 59, Loop 14 PRIVATE SCHOOLS Dallas Bishop Lynch 41, FW Nolan 38 Dallas Shelton 31, Arlington Newman 16 SA Town East Christian 49, Big Springs Charter 0 OTHER Austin Navarro 44, Austin Eastside Memorial 6 Eagle Christian 74, Longview Trinity 28 Houston Heights 56, Houston Bellaire 0 Tribe Consolidated 60, McDade 8



