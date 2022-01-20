City of Killeen to honor former Mayor Sidney E. Young by lowering flag to half-staff

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen flag will be lowered to half-staff – from Friday until Sunday – to honor former Mayor Sidney E. Young.

Young died Sunday at age 87.

Mayor Jose Segarra issued the order this week, according to a City of Killeen news release.

Born in Killeen, Young was mayor of Killeen from 1986-1989. He served as a city council member from 1972-1975 and from 1979-1982. In addition, Young was mayor pro-tem in 1975, 1980 and 1972.

He participated in football and baseball at Killeen High School before serving the Killeen community as a dentist for 45 years, the release said.

“Mr. Young served his city tirelessly in several capacities for years, which shows his dedication and commitment to helping others,” Segarra said in the release. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mr. Young and we know he’ll be remembered by the countless lives he touched.”

Services for Young are Saturday at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet.