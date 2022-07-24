Watch Now
News

Actions

Chinese court executes man who set ex-wife on fire

China Case aP.jpeg
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
FILE - A man using his smartphone is silhouetted near an advertisement for Douyin, the Chinese sister app of TikTok, at a mall in Beijing on Aug. 30, 2020. A Chinese court in southwestern Sichuan province executed a man Saturday, July 23, 2022, who was convicted of homicide for setting his former wife on fire in September 2020 while she was livestreaming on Douyin, the short video platform, in a case that had drawn national outrage and horror over an extreme case of domestic violence.
China Case aP.jpeg
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 15:55:35-04

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP)  — A Chinese man convicted of killing his former wife by setting her on fire was executed in southwestern Sichuan province on Saturday in a domestic violence case that had drawn national outrage.

Tang Lu set his ex-wife on fire in September 2020 while she was livestreaming on Douyin, the short video platform. The 30-year-old woman, known online as Lamu, died of her injuries a few weeks later.

The Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture Intermediate People’s Court said in a short statement that it had carried out Tang’s execution early Saturday.

Lamu had offered a glimpse into her life in short videos and livestreams on the Chinese version of TikTok run by the same parent company. In her videos, she showed off the Sichuan countryside and blogged about her life. She was ethnically Tibetan and often wore traditional Tibetan clothing in the videos.

Lamu’s sister had told the Paper, an official media outlet based in Shanghai, that her sister suffered domestic abuse at Tang’s hands for years and decided to divorce him as a result.

The case drew widespread condemnation and outrage across the country over the plight women face in abusive marriages. Police took the man into custody a few days after news of the attack spread.

Tang had appealed his death sentence but lost in January.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019