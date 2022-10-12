Chick-Fil-A has 'busiest' drive-thru lines, report finds

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — When it comes to fast food, Taco Bell has the fastest drive-through line - and Chick-Fil-A... the industry's slowest.

According to the 2022 QSR drive-thru report, Chick-Fil-A may be the slowest only because it's so popular and there are so many cars in line.

While Chick-Fil-A customers spent the most time in line - they don't seem to mind, giving the chain a 93-percent satisfaction rating for speed.

The second slowest drive-thru, according to the survey?

Mcdonald's.

But customers also gave the chain high marks in terms of the accuracy of orders filled.

First place for fastest drive-thru went to Taco Bell with an average time of 221 seconds, meaning most customers get their food in well under four minutes.

Across the board, service was ten seconds faster than last year, when the pandemic caused more staff shortages and closed dining rooms.

But service was still off the pre-pandemic 2019 pace when quick service restaurants got the food out 45 seconds faster on average.