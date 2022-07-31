Chicago teen fatally shot outside graduation party

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl from Chicago was fatally shot Sunday outside a graduation party in Decatur, authorities said.

Three more people were injured. The Macon County coroner identified the teenager as T’Earra Moore.

“As the party was concluding about 2 a.m. people were exiting the establishment or already in the parking lot when shots were fired. ... Ms. Moore apparently fled the parking lot where the shooting occurred and collapsed in a back lot of a nearby business,” Michael Day said.

Decatur police urged the public to call (217) 424-2734 with any tips.