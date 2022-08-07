Watch Now
News

Actions

Chess-playing robot breaks child’s finger at Moscow event

Gadget Show ChessUp
Ellen Schmidt/AP
ChessUp employees demonstrate their company's chessboard with a built-in chess instructor during CES Unveiled before the CES tech show, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. When players touch a piece, the board lights up potential moves. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Gadget Show ChessUp
Posted at 2:30 PM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 15:30:04-04

MOSCOW (AP) — A chess-playing robot grabbed the finger of its 7-year-old opponent and broke it during last week’s Moscow Chess Open tournament, Russian media reported Monday.

“The robot broke the child’s finger,” Sergei Lazarev, President of the Moscow Chess Federation, told the Russian TASS agency. “Of course, this is bad.”

A video shared on social media shows the robot taking one of the boy’s pieces, and then grabbing his finger as he attempts to make a move.

Four adults then rush in, struggling to free the boy before leading him away from the chessboard.

Lazarev said the chess federation had rented the robot that appeared in many previous events without incident.

He said the boy was able to play again the next day and finished the tournament with his finger in a cast.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019