Cecily Strong leaves Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons

After 11 seasons, Cecily Strong has said farewell to “Saturday Night Live."

A few hours before the last episode of the season Saturday, the TV show’s Instagram account posted a cue card saying, “we’ll miss you, Cecily.”

The caption read “Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it.”

A two-time Emmy nominee for her work on the show, Strong was known for characters like the Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With At a Party and impressions of people like Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green.